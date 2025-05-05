Iraqi lawmakers push to elevate PMF to ministry status

Shafaq News/ A group of Iraqi lawmakers is moving to transform the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from a government commission into a full ministry, Independent MP Saad al-Toubi said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Toubi confirmed that the legal, administrative, and organizational groundwork has been completed. “All the necessary resources are available, and the number of affiliated members exceeds 300,000,” he stated.

“Given that the legal and administrative procedures are complete, Parliament may vote on transforming it into a ministry instead of merely approving its status as a commission,” he added. However, no specific date has been set for such a vote.

According to al-Toubi, the PMF already operates with a complete internal structure and leadership hierarchy, making it “capable of functioning as a ministry under existing frameworks.”

In March, the Iraqi Parliament completed the first reading of a draft law aimed at codifying the PMF’s internal administrative structure, including its directorates and brigades.

The PMF, a powerful state-backed umbrella group, is currently regulated under Law No. 40 of 2016, which outlines the duties, responsibilities, and rights of the force’s personnel.