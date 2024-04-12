Iraqi lawmaker proposes replacement of custodial sentences with monetary fines

Shafaq News / Member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Raed al-Maliki, announced, on Friday, that he has submitted a proposal to the Iraqi Parliament's presidency to enacte a law to replace custodial sentences with monetary fines.

Al-Maliki stated, "We have obtained approval from the Parliament's presidency and the Legal Committee for the aforementioned law proposal, and its inclusion on the Parliament's agenda soon."

He clarified that "the proposal includes granting individuals sentenced to imprisonment for three years (which can be extended to five years) or less the right to request the remaining portion of their sentence be replaced with a financial sum as a fine, estimated at ten thousand dinars per day."

Additionally, Al-Maliki noted that the proposal covers minor offenses and requires waiver from the rightful claimants.

Those previously covered by the amnesty law and those convicted of drug trafficking, corruption, and other crimes are exempted from the right to request replacement.

Furthermore, he added that "this proposal addresses the significant overcrowding in prisons, alleviates the financial burdens on the state and the families of the convicted, and provides them with an opportunity to be released and rectify their situations."

Al-Maliki concluded by stating that "the proposal does not conflict with the unclear amendment project of the amnesty law, and it seems that there is no seriousness from the political blocs to legislate it. Therefore, we have submitted this proposal in the hope that it will solve part of the problem."