Iraqi lawmaker criticizes Turkiye-Iraq agreement over water rights concerns

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's parliamentary agriculture and water committee, Ibtisam al-Hilali, on Thursday lambasted the strategic agreement between Iraq signed with Turkiye, claiming that it grants Ankara "excessive control" over Iraq's water resources.

"The Iraqi government has essentially ceded control of Iraq's water resources to Turkiye through this agreement," al-Hilali told Shafaq News Agency. "This was a condition imposed by Turkiye in exchange for providing services to Iraq."

The lawmaker criticized what she called "the vagueness of certain clauses", particularly those related to the quantity of water Turkiye is obligated to release to Iraq.

"The agreement allows Turkish companies to participate in Iraqi water projects, granting them influence over water management decisions, including dam construction and river development," she added.

"The Iraqi negotiators should have insisted on a clause requiring Turkiye to dismantle the controversial Ilisu Dam," al-Hilali said, emphasizing its "detrimental impact" on the Tigris River.

The parliamentarian expressed confidence in Iraq's ability to manage its water resources independently, adding that "many global companies with advanced technologies can help Iraq optimize water usage and minimize evaporation."

The strategic framework agreement, signed on April 22 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, encompasses 26 agreements and memoranda of understanding on security, trade, investments.