Iraqi lawmaker: 100+ laws on shelf in Parliament

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament has stalled more than 100 draft laws, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed on Wednesday.

Abdul Karim Abtan told Shafaq News that Parliament remains effectively paralyzed and unable to meet, predicting these bills — including the Federal Supreme Court Law, Oil and Gas legislation, the Mandatory Military Service bill, and the Civil Service framework — will likely be deferred to the next term if the stalemate continues.

Earlier, Mukhtar al-Moussawi of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee blamed divisions within Iraq’s ruling State Administration Coalition for blocking other key measures, including the Federal Budget Law and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law.