MP: Political divisions freeze Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Rifts among Iraq’s ruling coalition have paralyzed parliamentary activity and derailed votes on major legislation, a lawmaker revealed on Tuesday.

Mukhtar al-Moussawi, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that ongoing disputes between the blocs forming the government have reduced Parliament to little more than attendance. “There’s no consensus—sessions may be held, but without real outcomes,” he remarked.

The deadlock has already obstructed key legislation, including the Federal Budget Law and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law, he added, warning that continued disagreement could prevent sessions from taking place altogether.

Al-Moussawi also criticized the government’s role in deepening the impasse, describing an atmosphere where election campaigning has crossed legal boundaries. “Political money is flooding the scene while Parliament remains idle—and ultimately, it’s the Iraqi people who pay the price,” he added.

With fewer than a week remaining before the end of Iraq’s parliamentary recess, the stalemate has drawn growing concern. Several lawmakers have confirmed behind-the-scenes pressure from party leaders to delay sessions and block sensitive legislation, allegedly aiming to shield the government and some factions from controversy ahead of the November 11 elections.