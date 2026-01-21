Iraqi judiciary disqualifies dozens in Presidential eligibility race

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court on Wednesday ruled on objections from presidential candidates, approving four and rejecting 24 others.

In a statement, the Iraqi judiciary reported that the Court examined all 28 objections submitted during parliamentary sessions on January 19 and 20, overturning the disqualification of Khalid Sadiq Aziz Muhammad, Azad Majid Hassan, Rafea Abdullah Hamid Mousa, and Salem Hawas Ali.

Under Iraq’s political system, the presidency has traditionally been held by a Kurdish figure, most often from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Iraq’s newly elected parliament selected its speaker on December 29, moving the process toward the next step: selecting the president.

Parliament has 30 days from its first session to choose a president. A candidate must secure a two-thirds majority in the first round or a simple majority in a second round if no outcome is reached initially.

