Iraqi forces launch major operation to secure Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale military operation against ISIS in Wadi al-Shay, southern Kirkuk province.

Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command (JOC), arrived at the Kirkuk Operations Command area alongside senior military officials to oversee troop readiness and deployment.

A JOC statement said the operation involves the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Iraqi Army, and special military forces, describing the operation as one of the most extensive security missions in the area.

The Iraqi special forces, equipped with full combat gear, have been stationed at the K1 military base northwest of Kirkuk, which serves as a strategic hub for the operation.

According to Shafaq News sources, the operation is supported by airstrikes from Iraqi F-16 fighter jets and Global Coalition aircraft, which are targeting hard-to-reach geographic locations.

The Global Coalition forces have deployed Italian C-27 Spartan reconnaissance aircraft from their base in Erbil to provide aerial imagery and intelligence to Iraqi forces.

Notably, Wadi al-Shay, characterized by its rugged terrain and open landscapes, serves as a critical link between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces. Its complex topography, including valleys and semi-mountainous areas with water channels, has made it a haven for ISIS militants to launch attacks against security forces.

Retired officer Saadoun Subhi told Shafaq News that the area’s geography poses challenges for military operations. “Terrorist groups exploit these features to evade detection and carry out attacks.”