Iraqi forces arrest member of Al-Qurban religious sect in Dhi Qar
Shafaq News/ Iraqi
security forces arrested a 23-year-old man linked to the religious sect
"Al-Qurban," also known as "Al-Ali al-Alahiya," in the
southern town of Souq Al-Shuyoukh, Dhi Qar governorate, a security source said
on Saturday.
“The suspect had been
under surveillance for seven days before his arrest,” the source told Shafaq
News Agency.
Authorities allege he
distributed pamphlets encouraging citizens to “reject the country’s religious
authorities.”
The Qurban group has
surfaced in multiple areas across Iraq.
The extremist group is
believed to have emerged during the lifetime of the late religious leader
Mohammed Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, though he disassociated himself from their
practices. None of the Shia religious authorities (marjaʿ) recognize or endorse
this group.