Iraqi factions target US military base in Deir ez-Zor with drone

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an American military base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, was targeted by a drone, reportedly launched by factions of the so-called "Iraqi Resistance Factions", according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the air defenses at the US base located in the Koniko gas field in the Deir ez-Zor countryside intercepted an attack by at least one drone launched by Iran-backed groups from an unknown location."

The source noted that "the drone was shot down by the air defenses before it could reach the base."

Since October 7, 2023, the Iraqi factions have attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.