Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will keep working with Kuwait, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to search for people missing since the 1990 invasion of Kuwait and to return Kuwaiti property, Iraq's UN ambassador Lukman Abdulraheem Al-Faily told the Security Council.

Addressing a session reviewing Resolution 2792 (2025) on missing Kuwaitis and lost Kuwaiti property, Al-Faily outlined Iraq's work on searches, document reviews and information gathering, affirming that Iraq's commitment stems from its international obligations and from the right of families to learn the fate of their relatives.

“Iraq is ready to resume meetings of the joint Iraqi-Kuwaiti committee on missing property, including Kuwait's national archives,” he said.

After the fall of Saddam Hussein's government, Kuwait began searching inside Iraq for the remains of prisoners and missing persons. Investigators identified four burial sites in Samawah, Karbala, Ramadi and Amarah.

The UN said on Monday that of the original 605 missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, the fate of 290 had been clarified while 315 remained missing, including 308 Kuwaitis.

Iraqi forces invaded and annexed Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990, before a US-led coalition drove them out about seven months later. Iraq then lived under a 13-year economic embargo and was required to pay war reparations to Kuwait through the UN. It completed payments of $52.4 billion in January 2022.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Japan's Mari Yamashita as Senior Representative for the Implementation of Security Council Resolution 2792 (2025).