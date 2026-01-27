Iraqi embassy: UK travel easing reflects security progress

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ London

Britain’s move to curb travel restrictions for parts of Iraq signals growing international confidence in the country’s security, the Iraqi Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the embassy said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office updated its guidance on January 26, loosening restrictions for parts of central and southern Iraq and areas of the Kurdistan Region.

Britain’s Foreign Office explained that the revision followed a fresh security assessment, while warnings remain in place for other areas, including Kirkuk and Nineveh and parts of Al-Anbar and Baghdad, citing terrorism risks. It also cautioned that heightened regional tensions involving the United States and Iran could disrupt travel.

Iraqi authorities have pointed to improving security indicators. The Interior Ministry said terrorism-related crimes fell by 88% in 2025, while counterterrorism forces reported 320 operations nationwide and the dismantling of more than 360 militant sites, including those linked to ISIS.

