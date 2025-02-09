Iraqi craftsman transforms wood waste into art

Shafaq News/ In the historic city of Al-Hira, in Najaf province, young craftsman Ahmed Razaq Sadiq turned his passion for art into a profession.

Ahmed works as a carder, a centuries-old craft known as “naddafa”, which serves as his primary livelihood. He also crafts intricate sculptures and artistic pieces using discarded wood scraps from carpenters near his workshop.

He told Shafaq News that he works on his sculptures only during his free time and when he feels mentally at ease. “Depending on the complexity, a piece can take anywhere from two months to a full year to complete,” he revealed.

Detailing his work steps, he said, “First, I study the object I want to replicate, sketching it to scale on paper. Then, I construct the frame at my workshop using precise measurements from my sketches. Once the structure is complete, I move it to my home, where the most time-consuming and intricate phases take place.”

For the final touch, he paints his sculptures—often doing so outside his home, where the sheer size of his works catches the attention of passersby.

Despite never formally studying fine arts or woodworking, Ahmed honed his craft through self-teaching and experimentation. “I never took sculpting courses or worked as a carpenter. It’s just a talent that I developed and refined over time,” he pointed out.

Ahmed hopes to one day organize a large exhibition to showcase his more than 30 sculptures. He refuses to sell them, despite receiving offers from across Iraq. “These pieces represent my effort and passion. They can’t be measured in money,” Ahmed continued.