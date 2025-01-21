Iraqi court to rule on legitimacy of Kirkuk’s local government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Administrative Court is set to deliver a critical verdict on Wednesday regarding the legitimacy of Kirkuk’s local government and provincial council, a source disclosed.

“The Administrative Court within the Supreme Judicial Council will address the legality of Kirkuk’s administration and provincial council tomorrow in a session aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The decision, already delayed multiple times, marks the fifth postponement of the case. Initially scheduled for December 4, the ruling was deferred to December 24, only to be postponed again.

The controversy stems from an August 2024 session in Baghdad, during which Ribwar Taha was elected governor and Mohammed Hafiz was appointed provincial council chair. The session, boycotted by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and some Arab lawmakers, has drawn criticism as “unlawful.”

The meeting, initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in July as part of efforts to resolve long-standing disputes in Kirkuk, has deepened political divisions. The provincial council, which had convened only once since the December 2023 elections, remains at the center of the controversy.

Kirkuk’s December 2023 provincial council elections resulted in a closely contested outcome, with the Arab bloc securing six seats, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) winning five, the KDP taking two, and the Turkmen bloc gaining two seats. One seat was reserved for Christians under a quota system.

Taha’s election and Hafiz’s appointment were facilitated by an alliance between the PUK and the Arab Taqaddum party, backed by the Christian representative. However, critics argue the session lacked constitutional legitimacy due to the absence of representatives from all ethnic groups.

Arab lawmakers accused the PUK of seeking to dominate Kirkuk’s administration, undermining efforts to achieve consensus and stability. The PUK, in turn, defended the process, stating it was conducted transparently and dismissing accusations of betrayal against participating Arab representatives.

Located 300 kilometers north of Baghdad, Kirkuk is one of Iraq’s most diverse and politically sensitive regions. Home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, and a small Christian minority, the province’s significance is heightened by its vast oil reserves, making it a focal point for political and sectarian disputes.