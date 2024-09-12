Iraqi court sentences four drug traffickers to death, others to 10 years in prison

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday that the Central Criminal Court has sentenced four drug traffickers to death for importing narcotics from a neighboring country with the intent to sell them in Iraq.

According to a statement from the Council’s media center, three of the convicted individuals were found in possession of 65 kilograms of "Zero One" type narcotic pills, while the fourth was found with 47 kilograms of various narcotics, distributed across 267 bags for distribution among users.

The court issued the death sentences “in accordance with Article 27/ 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50, and in reference to Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.”

In a separate case, the Diyala Criminal Court “sentenced three drug traffickers to ten years in prison for their involvement in the sale of methamphetamine.”

The Council’s media center, in a second statement, confirmed that the individuals were caught with 1.5 kilograms and 11 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale. Their sentences were handed down “under Article 28/ 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.”