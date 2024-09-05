Iraqi court sentences ex-PM Al-Kadhimi's advisor to 7 years for "offensive" article

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iraqi court sentenced Mohannad Naeem, advisor to former PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to seven years in prison based on a complaint filed by MP Falah Al-Khazali.

A document indicated, "The ruling, under Article 202 of the Penal Code, was due to Naeem's article titled Regionalization of Iraq, which was deemed offensive to the people of central and southern Iraq, with accusations of diminishing their social status."