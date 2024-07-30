Iraqi court sentences ex-Al-Anbar governor to 1 year for unlawful advisor appointments
2024-07-30T11:05:39+00:00
Shafaq News/ An Iraqi court
sentenced the former governor of Al-Anbar, Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, to prison for
appointing advisors in violation of regulations.
The Supreme Judicial Council's media
center reported that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court in Al-Karkh of
Baghdad sentenced the governor to one year in prison for unlawfully appointing
eighty-three advisors to Al-Anbar Governorate office.
The court's ruling was based on
Article 331 of the Amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.