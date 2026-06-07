Iraqi court seeks lifting of MP's immunity over extortion claims

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's judiciary has requested the lifting of parliamentary immunity for lawmaker Hasan Al-Khafaji (also known as Hasanein al-Khafaji) in connection with an investigation involving a residential development project and an alleged $500,000 extortion attempt, according to an official court document issued on Sunday.

The request, submitted by the Presidency of the Baghdad/ Al-Karkh Court of Appeal to Parliament, stems from a complaint filed by the owner of the Hawraa Baghdad residential project. Al-Khafaji is accused of seeking a 40% stake in the project and attempting to influence the handling of a case involving the complainant by claiming ties to judges and senior officials, while seeking intervention from the Supreme Judicial Council, the Federal Commission of Integrity, and the National Investment Commission despite having no official authority to do so.

The court said the accusations were supported by audio recordings attributed to the lawmaker and statements made by a detained suspect identified as one of his office employees.

Citing Article 11(Second/4) of the amended Penal Code, the court asked Parliament to obtain the approval of the speaker and his deputies to proceed with legal measures against Al-Khafaji and consider whether his immunity should be lifted.

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity in 2025 recovered nearly one trillion dinars (about $650M) in public funds while pursuing dozens of senior officials, including ministers, through judicial proceedings.

On May 30, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi established the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight, and Recovery of Public Funds, tasked with pursuing cases involving the misuse of public money across ministries, government institutions, and provincial administrations.

Al-Khafaji declared his withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirming he would continue serving in Parliament as an independent lawmaker.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program