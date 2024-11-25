Source: Iraqi court issues absentia sentences in 'Theft of the Century' case

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi judiciary issued an absentia sentence for several individuals involved in the high-profile "Theft of the Century" case, including the first defendant, Noor Zuhair, and a former MP.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Karkh Criminal Court for combating corruption has concluded the cases related to the theft of tax deposits, issuing a ten-year sentence for Noor Zuhair, six years for Raed Jouhi and several employees, and three years for former MP Haitham Al-Jubouri.”

The "Theft of the Century" refers to the disappearance of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $2.5 billion) from tax deposits. The scandal was uncovered shortly before the end of former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s government. Iraq’s Integrity Commission and judiciary have since launched investigations, issuing arrest warrants. One of the first to be arrested was businessman Noor Zuhair, who was released on bail but later fled the country. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to recover the stolen funds and uncover the full extent of the case.

This remains an open file within the Iraqi judiciary, with efforts to recover the embezzled money still ongoing.