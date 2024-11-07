Iraqi concerns over Trump’s victory: Ambiguities of US troop withdrawal resurface

Shafaq News/ Prominent Iraqi politician and former lawmaker Mithal Al-Alusi stated, on Thursday, that the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency would prevent Iranian-backed factions from exploiting Iraq and the broader region by pushing for the withdrawal of American forces.

Al-Alusi noted to Shafaq News Agency that “Trump’s policies differ significantly from those of Biden, particularly in terms of curbing Iran’s influence in the Middle East and combating its armed proxies,” emphasizing that Trump would not take any serious steps to withdraw US troops from Iraq, “as doing so would allow Iran’s influence to expand in Iraq and the region.”

Al-Alusi further asserted that “Trump would take various measures, including economic sanctions, to counter Iran’s presence, and that US forces would remain in Iraq to prevent further Iranian expansion and the transfer of weapons from Iran to Syria and Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee addressed concerns regarding the potential impact of Trump’s election victory on the US troop withdrawal process from Iraq. Committee member Ali Naama stated that “US policy remains consistent regardless of who occupies the White House.”

Naama explained that there is an agreement between Baghdad and Washington regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces, particularly US troops, with part of the US contingent scheduled to leave by mid-2025 and the remainder by the end of 2026. He stressed that “Trump’s victory would not alter this timeline, as the decision was made in coordination with US military institutions.”

Naama also clarified that any attempt by Trump’s administration to hinder the troop withdrawal would face strong opposition from both the Iraqi government and the people. “The Iraqi government is committed to sticking to the agreements made in official meetings, and any deviation from these plans would not be easily accepted.”

In the past 48 hours, Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has sparked concerns over the future political, economic, and security landscape in Iraq. In his victory speech on Wednesday, Trump declared that he had won "a historic victory" and pledged to "end the wars" while reaffirming Republican control of the Senate.