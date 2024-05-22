Iraqi authorities dismantle human trafficking gangs, arrest ISIS member

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities reported Wednesday that they dismantled two human trafficking gangs in Babil and Nineveh governorates and arrested a person accused of belonging to ISIS and killing a security officer in Baghdad.

The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said, “In two separate operations, authorities foiled the attempted sale and arrested all four suspects.”

Meanwhile, the Baghdad Operations Command said that the Anti-Crime Directorate’s Mada’in office arrested a suspect wanted under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law for killing a member of the Federal Police while on duty in Al-Arifiyah area.

The statement explained that the suspect confessed during initial interrogation to belonging to ISIS and committing the murder.