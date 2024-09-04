Iraqi authorities arrest a senior leader of al-Azm

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk arrested a senior member of the 'Azm' Alliance, a security source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Criminal Court of al-Karkh issued an arrest warrant for Ahmad Abdullah al-Gharb, a leader of 'al-Azm' Alliance and the head of his office in Kirkuk."

A document obtained by Shafaq News Agency confirmed the arrest of al-Gharb, who is the brother of current Iraqi parliament member Sahar Abdullah. The arrest warrant was issued following a complaint filed by Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim, the document stated.

Al-Gharb had recently published posts on social media attacking Minister Tamim, accusing him of various offenses, including agreeing to form a new administration for Kirkuk.