Iraqi armed factions comment on Trump's election victory

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, one of the most prominent Shiite militant factions in Iraq, responded to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

Abbas al-Zaidi, a senior leader in the group, told Shafaq News that “there is no difference between Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden in terms of policies. Every U.S. president acts as a diplomatic or presidential representative of the United States." He argued that the real power lies with the "deep state" and the institutional struggle, “which aligns with a broader strategy aimed at global dominance, control over nations and peoples, and the exploitation of their resources.”

Regarding Israel, he pointed out “Jewish lobbying groups” exert significant control over financial assets and the media, influencing the success or failure of any candidate.

The US administrations often find it difficult to diverge from Israeli policies. Any potential escalation or conflict with US administrations, whether with resistance factions or liberation movements, “depends on Israel’s approval and direction”, al-Zaidi continued.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani congratulated Trump and Vice President-elect James David Vance, reaffirming Iraq's commitment to strengthening relations with the United States based on mutual respect and shared interests, and expressing hope for deeper cooperation to achieve sustainable development for both peoples.

Al-Sudani had strongly criticized the Trump administration during a speech in 2023 at a memorial service in Baghdad marking the anniversary of the January 2020 US airstrike that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport

The Iraqi Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee also indicated that Iraq intends to engage with Trump’s administration despite an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi judiciary for his involvement in the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The committee underscored that "national interests" necessitate this engagement.