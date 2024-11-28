Iraqi and Spanish PMs discuss ties bilateral cooperation opportunities

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the meeting explored opportunities for collaboration between Iraq and Spain in multiple sectors, focusing on key issues rooted in the strong bilateral relationship shaped by a history of cooperation. “The visit continues to build on these ties and follows the progress achieved during Prime Minister Sánchez’s visit to Baghdad late last year,” the statement pointed out.

The MP’s media office revealed, “Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized that Spain’s supportive positions encourage the Iraqi government to establish a comprehensive and promising partnership, reflected in the active presence of Spanish companies in Iraq’s development efforts,” affirming that enhancing bilateral relations is a key component of the government’s approach to engaging with all member states of the international coalition following the conclusion of their mission in Iraq, with Spain being among the participating countries.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani also expressed appreciation for Spain’s stance on the Palestinian cause, particularly its recognition of the State of Palestine and its calls for ending the war on Gaza and Lebanon. The meeting further touched upon shared perspectives regarding global challenges,” the statement continued.

For his part, Prime Minister Sanchez thanked the Iraqi PM for accepting the invitation to visit Spain and reaffirmed Iraq's importance and pivotal role in the region. He also underscored Spain's commitment to building a robust partnership with Iraq and noted the keen interest of Spanish companies in contributing to various projects within the country, according to the PM’s media office.