Iraqi air force strikes ISIS hideouts southwest of Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Friday that the Iraqi Air Force conducted airstrikes on ISIS terrorist hideouts 55 km southwest of Kirkuk governorate.

The source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that "a security force conducted a military operation simultaneously with the airstrikes in search of ISIS hideouts and militants."

Notably, ultraconservative Sunni ISIS emerged in the early 2000s with the sole aim of establishing a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by strict Sharia law.

It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass executions, kidnappings, and the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities.

At its peak, ISIS controlled significant territories in Iraq and Syria, but military efforts by various international coalitions, including the United States and local forces, have significantly weakened the group.

Despite territorial losses, ISIS remains a threat through its global network of sympathizers and affiliates, engaging in terrorist activities worldwide.