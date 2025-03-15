Iraqi Sunni elite with Parliament Speaker: 2025 Elections on the table

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani held an “important” meeting with Sunni leaders on Saturday to discuss preparations for the legislative elections scheduled for October 2025.

The meeting was held within the Al-Mala group, which brings together Al-Mashhadani and senior Sunni figures, all of whom are former parliament speakers, to review Iraq’s political, economic, and security landscape, according to a statement.

Al-Mashhadani shared his assessment of current developments, while former officials provided their perspectives on the country’s pressing issues.

Discussions also focused on constitutional obligations related to the elections, Sunni political representation, and emerging alliances shaping Iraq’s future.