Iraqi Prime Minister congratulates Trump, reaffirms commitment to US relations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani extended his congratulations on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump, Vice President-elect James David Vance, and the American people for the successful election process.

In a post on X, al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s “steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.” He added that Iraq hopes this new phase will lead to deeper cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, promoting sustainable development and benefiting both peoples.

Trump announced his victory for a second presidential term, declaring that the American people had granted him a historic mandate.

Moreover, Iraq’s parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee revealed that Iraq plans to engage with Trump’s administration despite an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi judiciary over the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.