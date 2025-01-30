Iraqi President's secretary arrested on bribery charges

Shafaq News/ An arrest warrant was executed for a staff member of the Iraqi Presidency on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for a “false promise,” an informed source said on Thursday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told several media outlets, including our agency, that a team from the Commission of Integrity (COI) arrested Galak Sabah Omar, the secretary to President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, for “accepting a bribe from a citizen in return for a false promise to secure the release of a suspect.”

No further details have been provided.