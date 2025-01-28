Iraqi President: factions under government control, no need to Integrate PMF

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid confirmed on Tuesday that the armed factions now operate under the government's directives, emphasizing that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are part of the security forces, and there is no justification for discussing their integration into the ministries of Defense or Interior. He also stated, "The government is in control of the situation, and there have been no issues for some time," in an interview with France 24.

"The factions are Iraqi, and the government's recent decisions stipulate that all their activities must be directed by the government. There has been calm for some time," Rashid explained, adding that some factions are linked to the PMF, and thus, they are part of the security forces.

On the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Rashid described the security situation in Iraq as stable, as well as relations with neighboring countries. During the interview, he also noted that the current focus is on providing services and infrastructure for the citizens, and emphasized, "We want to cooperate with regional countries and Europe to invest in Iraq."

Regarding the statement by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei supporting the PMF, and whether he viewed it as interference in Iraq's internal affairs, Rashid stressed that Iraq is an independent country and its decisions are made by the state. He further said, "Suggestions are made not only to Iraq, but most countries hear recommendations, and what Khamenei said is his personal statement."

It is worth noting that President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid had earlier stated in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the activities of the armed factions had ceased due to government intervention and the enforcement of decisions upon them.