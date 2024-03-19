Shafaq News / On Tuesday, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received at Al-Salam Palace іn Baghdad, the UK Ambassador tо Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen.

During the meeting, President Rashid affirmed Iraq’s “commitment tо enhancing relationship with the United Kingdom and strengthening cooperation іn a manner that serves mutual interests.” He also emphasized “the necessity оf intensifying international efforts tо promote peace and stability regionally and internationally.”

According tо a statement, “the Iraqi Presidency is continuously working tо resolve the issue оf detainees whose sentences have expired through a committee formed by the Presidency, the Ministries оf Interior and Justice, and the Supreme Judicial Council.”

“Approximately nine thousand detainees have been released.”

In addition, the statement conveyed the President’s emphasis оn the importance оf working tо implement the decisions оf the High Committee for the Implementation оf Article 140 оf the Constitution, settling issues related tо agricultural lands, addressing demographic changes, and ensuring the rights оf citizens іn Kirkuk through the application оf the law.

The Iraqi Presidency also addressed the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, indicating “a desire of both sides tо continue dialogue regarding issues related tо budget approval, payment оf salaries tо Kurdistan Region employees similar tо their counterparts іn the federal government, and the necessity оf providing suitable conditions for holding elections іn the Kurdistan Region.”

For his part, Ambassador Hitchen affirmed the British government’s support for Iraq’s efforts іn the Regional security consolidation process, commending Baghdad’s pivotal role іn establishing the foundations оf peace іn the region. He also praised the role оf the President іn bridging the perspectives between Iraqi political forces.