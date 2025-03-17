Iraqi Presidency continues to push for Halabja Province Law

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Presidency renewed its call for parliament to approve the Halabja Province Law.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the Halabja chemical attack, Presidential Advisor Ameer Al-Kinani, in the presence of President Abdul Latif Rashid, reflected on the atrocities committed under the Baath regime, including the Anfal campaign and mass executions.

Al-Kinani, speaking on behalf of the presidency, emphasized that "Iraqis reject all forms of oppression and aspire to a life of dignity," describing the Halabja massacre as one of the worst crimes in modern history, comparable to some of the horrors of World War II. He condemned the “reckless policies” that led to such suffering and noted that other Iraqi cities, particularly in central and southern regions, endured similar atrocities during the 1991 uprisings, which resulted in mass executions.

The official also called on the international community to step up efforts in preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction, promoting global peace, and supporting victims and their families.

Stressing the importance of rebuilding affected areas, Al-Kinani urged lawmakers to approve the Halabja Province Law. "We call on political forces to support this legislation as a tribute to Halabja’s martyrs."

On Sunday, the presidency had urged authorities to accelerate Halabja’s designation as Iraq’s 19th province, aligning the process with the 37th anniversary of the chemical attack that devastated the city.