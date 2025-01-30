Iraqi Politician slams talk of regime change

Shafaq News/ Iraqi politician Mithal Al-Alusi on Thursday ruled out any effort by former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to topple Iraq’s political system.

Al-Alusi stated in a post on X, “President Trump may create conditions for change due to regional and international factors, leading many Iraqis to believe or hope that a foreign force will topple the current political system.”

He added that some even go so far as to accept change at the hands of Israel, “with a few hoping Netanyahu would assassinate certain figures in Iraq—an idea that is sheer blasphemy!”

"Assassinations do not build a state or secure rights," he stressed.

Emphasizing that change must come from “Iraqi hands, minds, and conscience,” Al-Alusi lamented the lack of a unified national elite capable of rescuing Iraq from sectarian quotas and “the dominance of corrupt and manipulative figures over its political and economic landscape.”

The Iraqi politician further warned that without unity among national reformist forces to establish a constitutional, federal, and democratic Iraq rooted in human dignity, the country will remain mired in empty rhetoric and wishful thinking.

“When that time comes, outside intervention will be meaningless. Yes, we should take advantage of Trump’s resolve and Iran’s weakness and confusion, but my greatest fear remains for Iraq’s future,” Al-Alusi concluded.

Since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Trump’s election victory, political circles in Iraq have seen growing speculation about the possibility of overthrowing the current political system.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, dismissed comparisons between Iraq’s political situation and Syria’s, firmly stating that "there is no room for discussions on changing Iraq’s political system."

The idea of regime change in Iraq was first promoted by politician Faiq Al-Sheikh Ali, who claimed in televised interviews that the current system would be dismantled by a “great international team” using a “destructive force” by the end of 2024.