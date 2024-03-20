Iraqi Parliament urges Duhok MPs to assess flood damages in the governorate Iraq Iraqi Duhok











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament issued a directive urging deputies representing Duhok governorate to promptly visit their constituency in response to the devastating floods and torrents resulting from recent heavy rainfall. In an official statement, the Presidency expressed condolences to the families of flood victims in Duhok province and "wished a swift recovery to the injured individuals." Furthermore, the Parliament stressed the "urgent need for Duhok MPs to visit the affected areas within the governorate's administrative boundaries to assess the damages inflicted on citizens and their properties." The MPs are expected to estimate the needs of the affected population and provide a comprehensive and detailed report to the Parliament as soon as possible to follow up on the situation. Earlier on Wednesday, Iraqi Parliament members called on the federal government to allocate compensation from the emergency budget for those impacted by the floods in Duhok. They also urged for an emergency parliamentary session to address this critical issue. Notably, Iraq has been experiencing thunderstorms since Monday evening, accompanied by heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding and damage to homes and agricultural lands in many areas, including Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok. The adverse weather caused extensive destruction to about 100 houses and the destruction of 10 in Duhok governorate, according to Colonel Bewar Abdul Aziz, the media official at the Duhok Fire Department. The Civil Defense also rescued dozens of citizens who were trapped by the torrents, with two fatalities have been confirmed. Homeowners whose properties were destroyed demanded compensation and the construction of new houses from the Kurdish government since it is officially under the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Region.