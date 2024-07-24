Iraqi Parliament session delayed by disputes over Personal Status and Amnesty Laws

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a member of the Iraqi House of Representatives reported that political differences among the members have delayed today’s session, scheduled to read several important laws.

Representative Luqman Al-Rashidi told Shafaq News Agency that “the main disagreements were over amending the Personal Status Law and the General Amnesty Law, highlighting that the first one has many controversial issues among political blocs, sects, and nationalities."

“The session will not proceed unless the Personal Status Law is removed from the agenda,” he added, noting “it has not been yet."

The House of Representatives announced that Wednesday's session includes the first reading of the proposed amendment to Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Communist Party declared its opposition against including the draft amendment to the Personal Status Law in Wednesday's parliamentary session agenda.

Previously, Mohammed Al-Khafaji, a member of the parliamentary legal committee, voiced his discontent with the "opposition" to amending the Personal Status Law, especially Article 57, on child custody.

Additionally, the Yazidi parliamentary bloc declared its boycott of today's Iraqi Parliament session because the General Amnesty Law was added to the agenda.