Iraqi Parliament opens 1st session of second legislative term

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Council of Representatives held, on Monday, its first session of the second legislative term, chaired by Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi.

According to a statement by the council’s media department, Al-Halbousi opened the proceedings of session No. (1) for the sixth electoral cycle, first legislative year, second legislative term.

The Council of Representatives had closed its first legislative term on June 1, having approved almost no substantive legislation. The period was marked by political deadlock over cabinet formation, which dominated the chamber’s early months and left a long list of strategic bills pending.

Key legislation, including laws governing federal oil revenue distribution, electoral reform, and public finance management, has remained stalled for months, and in some cases for years, amid ongoing political disputes.

Read more: Iraq's parliament adjourns with reform agenda intact and cabinet still incomplete

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that the political blocs agreed on "important" bills and how to work them into the agenda for upcoming sessions in the new term. Bloc leaders also gave Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi more time to name his picks for the remaining nine Cabinet posts, after which a follow-up session will be set to finish the vote on the lineup.