Iraqi Parliament includes the General Amnesty Bill on the agenda for next Wednesday's session

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament included the General Amnesty Bill on the agenda for its session scheduled for next Wednesday. According to the Iraqi Parliament's media office, the agenda also includes the following items:

- A vote on the 21st Amendment to the Civil Service Law No. 25 of 1960 (Committee of Finance, Article 4).

- The first reading of the Service and Retirement Law for the Popular Mobilization Authority (Committee of Security and Defense, Legal Committee, Committee of Finance, Committee of Martyrs, Victims, and Political Prisoners, Article 10).

- The first reading of the proposed Amendment to the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959 (Legal Committee, Committee of Women, Family, and Childhood, Article 2).

- The first reading of the Arbitration Law (Legal Committee, Committee of Finance, 47 Articles).

- The first reading of the Second Amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016 (Legal Committee, Committee of Security and Defense, Committee of Human Rights, Article 2).

- A report and discussion of the second reading of the proposed second Amendment to the Political Prisoners Foundation Law No. 4 of 2006 (Committee of Martyrs, Victims, and Political Prisoners).

Earlier on Monday, political blocs agreed to include the General Amnesty Bill on the agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

Iraqi MP Raad al-Dahlaki stated, "We are pleased to announce to our innocent detainees and their families that, following today's meeting of political bloc leaders, the General Amnesty Bill will be included in the agenda of the next two sessions for the first reading and subsequent voting. This decision will address their grievances after years of suffering and injustice due to secret informants and false accusations."

Despite a political agreement to legislate the General Amnesty Law, its fate has remained uncertain since the formation of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani's government. Observers have pointed out a political will, particularly from the Coordination Framework, to obstruct the law and not adhere to previous promises made to other parties (Sunni) to ensure their participation in the new government.

The General Amnesty Law is a major demand of Sunni blocs, which conditioned its approval during the negotiations for forming the state administration, which included the Shiite Coordination Framework, Kurdish, and Sunni blocs, resulting in the formation of the new government under Mohamed Shia al-Sudani. According to Sunni MPs, the government program includes enacting the General Amnesty Law, conducting security checks in their provinces, and abolishing or suspending bodies that were sources of concern and crisis for them.