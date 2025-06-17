Iraqi Parliament falls short of quorum on Israel-Iran debate

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament convened an informal session on Tuesday to discuss Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran and alleged violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that the session—originally scheduled as an emergency—was downgraded to a deliberative meeting due to the absence of most lawmakers. Fewer than 100 members reportedly attended, falling short of the legal quorum required for official legislative action.

On Friday, Iraq submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace to conduct military strikes on Iran. Baghdad called the actions a clear violation of international law and Iraqi sovereignty.