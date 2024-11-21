Iraqi Speaker heads to Erbil for first visit since taking office

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani headed to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Speaker's media office, Al-Mashhadani's visit is to attend the "Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum," focused on fostering dialogue and discussions on challenges in the Middle East.

The visit is al-Mashhadani's first to the Kurdistan Region since becoming Parliament Speaker in late October, succeeding Mohammed al-Halboosi, who was dismissed by a court ruling, leaving the position vacant for several months.