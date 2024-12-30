Iraqi Parliament Speaker hints at possible election delay, citing “emergency”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani said that the Iraqi parliamentary elections, expected by October 2025, could be postponed in the event of an “emergency.”

In an interview with Al-Hadath channel, al-Mashhadani stated, "The parliamentary elections will proceed as scheduled once the Election Law is ratified."

Regarding the conflict between Iraqi factions and Israel, the Speaker affirmed that "armed factions have responded to calls for halting attacks on Israel," adding, "US pressure has deterred Israel from launching strikes on Iraq." However, he warned that "Israel's threats to carry out strikes on Iraq remain a source of concern."

Al-Mashhadani also revealed that the US presence in Iraq "will soon be regulated," noting that President-elect Donald Trump had urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ensure that “weapons are exclusively under state control,” referring to the arms held by Iraqi factions.

Foreign Affairs

Regarding the US-Iran conflict, al-Mashhadani emphasized that “Iraq cannot take sides if a conflict arises between the two countries.” He also rejected the “scenario of division in Syria,” affirming that his country “will not interfere in Syria's internal affairs.”

"The worsening security situation in Syria will negatively affect the region… Events in Syria directly affect Iraq,” he warned.

Moreover, Al-Mashhadani cautioned against a "quota-based government in Syria, similar to Iraq,” revealing that Iraq has warned Syria about the "consequences of failing to respect minority rights."

He announced an agreement with Syria to "prevent the spread of armed groups" and expressed concern over Turkiye's growing influence in Syria, stating, "Turkiye’s dominance in Syria is evident, and this is worrying... We do not want Turkiye to replace Iran in Syria."

"Iran is displeased with the developments in Syria and has several concerns."