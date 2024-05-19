PM al-Sudani to deliver virtual address at Global Security Forum

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will deliver a virtual address at the Global Security Forum in Qatar, which runs from May 20-22, according to a government source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency.

The forum convenes prominent international leaders, security experts, and policymakers to explore "Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence."

High-level participants include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Singaporean Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Maldivian Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusaan, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey, and Prime Minister al-Sudani himself.

The prestigious forum will delve into the nuanced dynamics of global security examining crucial issues including the war in Gaza, the geopolitical impact of non-state factors, complexity of supply chain management; climate change as a threat multiplier; energy security; essential technologies such as high-end semiconductors; food insecurity; and the practice of hostage-taking by state and non-state actors.

Commenting on this year's edition, Colin P Clarke, Director of Research at The Soufan Group, remarked, "The forum plays a pivotal role in addressing the evolving threats facing a world now beset with massive geopolitical challenges." He added, "The forum discussions are critical for understanding and navigating the complexities of global security in our interconnected world. The insights gained here in Qatar will significantly enhance our collective efforts to address pressing international challenges effectively, paving the way for innovative solutions and stronger partnerships to help us achieve and maintain global peace and stability."

The insights from this year's forum will be compiled into a comprehensive report, summarizing the forward-looking strategies discussed in the sessions. This report will cover various aspects of global security, including technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and collaborative frameworks for peace.

The Global Security Forum 2024, organised by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Center, is held in collaboration with several high-level agencies and institutions. These include the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), New America Foundation, Defense One, and The Soufan Group.