Iraqi PM says government restarted nearly 500 infrastructure projects

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday said that his cabinet has revived hundreds of stalled government-funded projects in a bid to develop the country's infrastructure.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during an unannounced inspection tour of the Nusoor Square, a project under construction in western Baghdad, in the early hours of the morning.

The premier was accompanied by the Minister of Construction and Housing, and officials from China Railway Group, the project's contractor, according to an official readout by his bureau.

"This project is vital for the movement of citizens within the capital," stated al-Sudani, acknowledging the workers' commitment and praising the teamwork between the involved parties. He laid emphasis on adhering to safety qualifications and highlighted the project's importance in reducing traffic congestion, air pollution, and wasted citizen commute times.

Al-Sudani said that "the government has proceeded with an initiative to reinstate more than 490 stalled projects across the country in record time. The citizens can see the results of this approach and how serious and transparent it is."