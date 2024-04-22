Iraqi PM reveals details of strategic agreement with Turkiye

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani unveiled details of the strategic agreement with Turkiye on Monday, highlighting that Iraq has signed agreements aimed at modernizing irrigation systems that will span 10 years and have a clear impact, especially concerning Iraq's water share.

During a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Al-Sudani stated that "a quadripartite memorandum of understanding has been signed today, outlining the principles of the Development Road," emphasizing that the road will be economically transformative for the region.

He further highlighted that "the road will bolster security and stability in the area, serving not only as a means to shorten distances but also as a bridge connecting the peoples and cultures of the region."

Addressing bilateral security concerns, Al-Sudani underscored the unity of security between Turkiye and Iraq, stating that "both countries' security is inseparable."

Regarding water issues, Al-Sudani stressed the signing of agreements aimed at "modernizing irrigation systems, indicating a significant impact over a decade, particularly regarding Iraq's water allocation."

In terms of security, Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to its constitution, affirming that "Iraq will not allow its territory to be used as a launching pad for aggression against its neighbors."

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the Iraqi Prime Minister asserted that "Jerusalem is an Islamic symbol, and any desecration of Palestinian sanctities is unacceptable."

President Erdogan and his accompanying high-ranking delegation arrived in Baghdad earlier today for a one-day visit after a 13 years hiatus.

Following the conclusion of his meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad, Erdogan is scheduled to visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

He was welcomed at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani with a ceremony that included 21-gun salutes, which is the country's highest honor.