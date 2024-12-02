Iraqi PM pledges justice and support for Yazidi minority victims

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed, with the Yazidi Prince, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, measures for compensating Yazidi victims and addressing their grievances.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, “During the meeting, the Prime Minister affirmed that the Yazidis are an integral and authentic component of Iraq,” adding that he stressed the necessity of working to ensure justice for them and compensating them for the sacrifices they made during the war against ISIS.

The statement continued, “The Prime Minister stated that the government is committed to supporting the Yazidi community through implementing service and economic projects in their areas, ensuring the return of displaced Yazidi families to their homes, and continuing efforts to uncover the fate of missing Yazidis.”

He also affirmed the continuation of efforts to uncover the fate of missing Yazidis and resolve this issue, given its significant humanitarian, social, and legal implications, the statement concluded.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking minority, faced severe persecution by ISIS after the group seized large areas of Syria and Iraq in 2014. On August 3, 2014, ISIS captured Sinjar, killing an estimated 1,290 Yazidi civilians. Since then, over 70 mass graves and numerous individual burial sites have been uncovered in the region. The Yazidi community, an ethno-religious group, has a population of around 500,000 in Iraq.