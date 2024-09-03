Iraqi PM orders investigation into clashes during health graduates protests

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered an investigation into clashes that occurred during a protest by health and medical graduates on Tuesday.

According to a statement from government spokesperson Basim al-Awwadi, the prime minister, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, directed the Joint Operations Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercations that took place during the demonstration.

Al-Sudani instructed the Baghdad Operations Commander to be present at the site of all future protests to prevent any recurrence of confrontations between security forces and demonstrators.

Prime Minister al-Sudani called on the committee, formed last week and led by the Minister of Health, to submit its report within one week. The report is expected to resolve the status of the medical and health graduates and clarify the legal framework surrounding the issue.