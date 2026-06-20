Iraqi PM names Qasim Al-Araji Special Security Adviser

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has appointed Qasim Al-Araji as his special security adviser, two days after Qasim Al-Aboudi replaced him in the position of national security adviser.

The handover ceremony took place at the National Security Advisory office under the supervision of the Prime Minister, who praised Al-Araji’s professional performance and underlined the importance of following up on strategic security files and special programs aimed at strengthening Iraq’s independent decision-making and sovereignty.

Earlier this week, Al-Zaidi also approved changes at the Iraqi National Security Service, appointing Basim Al-Badri as the agency’s new chief in place of Abdul Karim Al-Basri.