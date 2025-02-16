Iraqi PM launches school construction initiative “Eduba” in five provinces

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched the construction of schools in five provinces as part of the first phase of the “Eduba” project, a private-sector partnership initiative under the Iraq Development Fund.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Al-Sudani inaugurated the project via teleconference, marking efforts to tackle Iraq’s school infrastructure deficit. Schools will be built in Sabaa Qsoor (Baghdad), Hayy Al-Hisn (Babil), Al-Anbari (Basra), Al-Halayjia (Muthanna), and Ameriyat Al-Somoud (Al-Anbar).

Al-Sudani described Eduba as a “modern, government-backed” approach to school construction, leveraging private-sector investments through a service-for-fee model with strict maintenance obligations for contractors, where consulting bodies will oversee compliance with technical standards and construction specifications to ensure quality.

The prime minister reiterated that Iraq needs 10,000 new schools, particularly in provincial areas, emphasizing that “traditional construction methods” are insufficient to meet demand. He directed authorities to allocate land for the first phase of 600 schools, with potential for expansion, prioritizing locations that address overcrowding and eliminate double-shift schooling to “enhance the learning environment.”

Al-Sudani praised the cooperation between government entities and the Iraq Development Fund in securing land for the project and reaffirmed the government's commitment to preventing project delays, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in national initiatives. He added that the project presents “valuable opportunities” for young professionals in the private sector to gain experience and secure employment.