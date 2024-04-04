Iraqi PM discusses the motives of his Washington visit with the Coordination Framework: official

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani briefed the Shiite Coordination Framework on the reasons for his upcoming visit to Washington as his government's seeks to up-level bilateral ties between Iraq and the United States, a leading figure in the mainly Shiite alliance said on Thursday.

Amer Al-Fayez, a senior member, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Coordination framework held a meeting on Wednesday, attended by Prime Minister al-Sudani, where discussions revolved around his visit to the United States."

Al-Fayez stated that during the meeting, Al-Sudani outlined the reasons for his visit to Washington and explained the objective of reorganizing the bilateral relationship between Iraq and the United States following the withdrawal of coalition forces.

"Talks are underway between joint military committees to organize the mechanism for the withdrawal of forces from Iraq," he said.

Al-Fayez added that Iraq is keen on maintaining a "friendly relationship" with the United States that serves the interests of both countries politically, economically, and security-wise, as well as in the areas of military training and expertise.

He said "the visit aims to enhance cooperation between Iraq and the United States, with Al-Sudani expected to be accompanied by several ministers, members of parliament, and businessmen to ensure the success of the visit and arrange the bilateral relationship between the two countries."

During his visit to Washington scheduled for April 15th, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, marking his first visit since assuming office in October 2022.