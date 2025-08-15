Iraqi PM calls for support to protect election integrity

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged broad political support to safeguard the integrity of Iraq’s November 11 elections.

According to the PM’s Media Office, during a meeting with Azm Alliance Leader Muthanna Abdul-Samad al-Samarrai, alliance members, and candidates from the Tafaouq electoral list, al-Sudani described the vote as a means to “consolidate the achievements” of previous stages, calling on political blocs to cooperate with the executive branch in completing the government’s program to advance development, economic reform, and public services.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process and enabling the Independent High Electoral Commission to carry out its mandate effectively.

In turn, Azm Alliance leaders encouraged high voter participation, expressing support for the government and the commission in delivering results that reflect the will of the Iraqi people.