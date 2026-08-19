Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf explored ways to expand cooperation between Iraq and Iran during talks in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the historical, geographical and religious ties between the two countries and praised Iran’s support for Iraq, particularly during the war against ISIS.

Ghalibaf reaffirmed Tehran’s interest in further developing relations and thanked the Iraqi government for facilitating the entry and movement of Iranian pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning with a high-level delegation for a three-day official visit.

This is a developing story…