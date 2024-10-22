Iraqi PM Al-Sudani announces killing of ISIS Governor of Iraq in “heroic operation”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced the killing of the ISIS Wali (Governor) of Iraq and several senior leaders of the extremist organization in the Hamrin Mountains, northeast Iraq.

In a post on X, Al-Sudani congratulated the Iraqi people on the killing of the so-called "ISIS Wali of Iraq" and eight senior leaders, noting it occurred during a "heroic and exceptional operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Service and National Security, under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), targeting terrorist hideouts in the Hamrin Mountains."

Al-Sudani praised the security forces, stressing, "There is no place for terrorists in Iraq. We will pursue them to their hideouts and eliminate them until the land of Iraq is cleansed of them and their heinous acts."

In turn, the JOC stated, “The operation, supported by technical assistance and precise intelligence from the Global Coalition forces, took place at dawn today,” adding, “Nine terrorists were killed, including the so-called ISIS Governor of Iraq, Jassim Al-Mazrouei, also known as Abu Abdul Qader, along with other frontline ISIS leaders.”

“Their names and details will be announced after DNA analysis."

The JOC also mentioned that "large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and equipment were seized from eight hideouts used by these defeated gangs."

“The forces completely destroyed them, along with a large workshop for explosives and bomb-making,” it confirmed, emphasizing that “the operation is ongoing.”

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

In August, four ISIS leaders were killed as a result of araid in western Iraq. The four leaders are Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, who was responsible for all ISIS operations in Iraq; Abu Hammam, who oversaw all operations in the western part of the country; Abu-Ali al-Tunisi, who oversaw technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, who was responsible for military operations in western Iraq.

Two months later, Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih 'Ulaywi al-Bajjari, also known as Abu Issa, who was identified as the "Wali of Kirkuk" was killed, along with Abu Omar al-Qurayshi, the so-called ISIS Wali of Saladin.