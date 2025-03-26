Iraqi NASA engineer to "bring space closer" at Qatar summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi aerospace engineer Diana Al-Sindi, a specialist at NASA, is set to participate in the inaugural Bil Arabi summit, organized by Qatar Foundation on April 19-20, 2025, in Doha.

Al-Sindi will speak on the topic "Bringing Space Closer to Our World" in an exploratory session aimed at showcasing scientific innovation and advancements in the Arabic language.

The summit is expected to host over 500 prominent figures from the Arab world and beyond, covering diverse topics such as space exploration, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. It will also feature panel discussions on developing Arabic content and fostering innovation.

Based in the United States, Al-Sindi is recognized as the first Iraqi-origin engineer at NASA, contributing to space exploration through rocket development and satellite engine manufacturing.